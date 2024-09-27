Amid boos and applause, the Brazilian delegation ignored Netanyahu in protest over the 2 teenagers killed in Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was booed this 6Thursday (September 27, 2024) as he entered the plenary of the 79th General Assembly of the UN (United Nations) to speak.

Received with boos and applause, the Israeli prime minister took to the pulpit while delegations such as Iran, Cuba, Saudi Arabia, Trinidad and Tobago, Palestine and also Brazil left the space in protest. The Brazilian decision was motivated by the death of 2 Brazilian teenagers in Lebanon due to Israeli bombings.

Watch (1min30s):

The speech

Netanyahu said Israel would respond to any attack from Iran, which would have forced the country to fight on multiple fronts in addition to Hamas. He highlighted that extremist groups such as Hezbollah and Houthis, as well as militias in Syria and Iraq, are financed by the Iranian government, holding the country responsible for instability in the region.

He also expressed optimism about Israel’s victory, mentioned the search for peace and the importance of a possible agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia, which was made difficult by the Hamas attack in October 2023. In the end, he reaffirmed the commitment to bring hostages held by Hamas return.

The Israeli Prime Minister has been criticized for the intensity of attacks on Palestine and the Lebanese Hezbollah group. Israeli forces intensified the offensive last week. The attacks have already caused at least 558 deaths and left more than 1,600 injured.

