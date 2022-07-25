Israeli Prime Minister Lapid instructed the Foreign Ministry to prepare measures in the event of the closure of the Sokhnut in Russia

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid instructed the country’s Foreign Ministry to prepare a series of political measures against Russia in case the Jewish agency Sokhnut is closed. About it writes Israel Hayome edition.

According to sources, the Israeli delegation was supposed to dissuade Moscow from closing the agency during a visit scheduled for July 24. However, according to the Israeli Foreign Ministry, they were not issued visas. Now Lapid is going to consider possible options for anti-Russian measures, as he believes that “attacking and raising the price of [за возможное закрытие “Сохнута”] is the only way to fight Moscow.”

The former Israeli ambassador to Russia and Ukraine, Zvi Magen, said that so far the government has several options for the development of events: for example, to change its virtually neutral position regarding the hostilities in Ukraine. “Of course, this can have adverse consequences, but it is also an option. In addition, Israel may join the West’s sanctions against Russia,” the diplomat suggested.

Founded in 1929, the Sokhnut agency facilitated the repatriation of Jews to Palestinian lands, and after Israel gained independence, to the Israeli state. It also cooperates with local Jewish communities, conducts children’s and youth programs and educational courses. On July 21, it became known that the Ministry of Justice instructed the Moscow Basmanny Court to liquidate the agency. A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for July 28. The reasons for the request were not specified.