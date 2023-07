How did you feel about the content of this article?

Benjamin Netanyahu felt chest pains and was taken to a hospital in Israel | Photo: Playback YouTube

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was hospitalized this Saturday (15), but is in “good condition”. “Netanyahu has recently arrived at the Sheba Medical Center. He is in good condition and is undergoing a medical evaluation,” explains a statement from the prime minister’s office, without giving further details.

The Sheba Medical Center is the largest hospital in Israel and is located in the city of Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv. According to the Israeli press, the 73-year-old prime minister was taken from his home in Caesarea to the hospital after having warned people close to him that he was not feeling well and that he had chest pains.

His personal physician, Tzvi Berkovitz, told “Channel 12” that the prime minister’s condition was “good and stable”. The prime minister had lost consciousness at home, hitting his head when he fell, but he arrived at the hospital fully conscious and walking unaided, according to Israeli media, which cited medical sources.

According to the local press, his son Avner Netanyahu is in the hospital and his wife Sara Netanyahu is on the way. In October, Netanyahu was hospitalized at the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem after he felt unwell while praying in a synagogue. He was discharged the following morning after undergoing tests and having spent the night under observation.

Leader of the right-wing Likud party, Netanyahu is Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, 15 years.