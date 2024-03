Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu undergoes hernia surgery this Sunday (31). | Photo: EFE-EPA FILE/ABIR SULTAN

The Office of the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, announced that the premier will undergo hernia surgery this Sunday (31). The need for the procedure was discovered on Saturday night, during a routine check-up. Justice Minister Yariv Levin, who serves as deputy prime minister, will assume his duties during the operation, his office said in a statement, without providing further details.

According to the medical statement, 74-year-old Netanyahu will undergo surgery “under total anesthesia.” Since July 2023, the Israeli leader has been using a pacemaker, after being hospitalized due to a cardiac arrhythmia. Despite the last-minute procedure, the premier said he expects to make a brief and complete recovery.

“I assure you that I will undergo this treatment successfully and be back in action very quickly,” Netanyahu said at a news conference in Jerusalem.

The prime minister also spoke about the offensive in Palestinian territory, more specifically in the city of Rafah, and again defended the actions. “There will be no victory over Hamas without the operation in Rafah and nothing will stop the incursion into the city from happening],' he added.