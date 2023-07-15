Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was hospitalized in an emergency

The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahuwas hospitalized this Saturday in an emergency but is in “good condition,” his office reported.

“Netanyahu recently arrived at the Sheba Medical Center. He is in good condition and is undergoing a medical evaluation.“, indicates a statement from the prime minister’s office, without giving further details.

The Sheba Medical Center is the largest hospital in Israel and is located in the city of Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv.

The 73-year-old prime minister was transferred to that hospital from his home in Caesarea after warning his relatives that he was not feeling well, according to Israeli media.

(Developing).

EFE