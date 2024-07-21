Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu He will travel to Washington tomorrow, Monday, where he will meet with the President of the United States, Joe Biden.n, while the relatives of the hostages ask him to stop before starting the trip sign a truce agreement with Hamas.

Leaks to Israeli media claim that the Israeli president plans to meet Today with the negotiating team to address the long-awaited truce agreement that the relatives of the more than 100 hostages remain in the Gaza Stripand perhaps announce an engagement before his departure, which was initially scheduled for tonight.

Precisely, this was one of the Main demands in the usual protests every Saturday since the beginning of the warlast night in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, in which thousands of Israelis participated.

“Netanyahu, sign the agreement before flying to DC”read some of the banners and chanted the protesters, who included relatives and loved ones of the hostages and a broad amalgamation of anti-government civilian groups.

Former US ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides also took part in the protest. who asked Netanyahu to publicly tell Congress that supports the agreement proposal put forward by President Joe Biden in Maythe basis on which the parties have been negotiating since then and which contemplates a truce in several phases that would culminate with the definitive cessation of hostilities.

Smoke rises as the Israeli army continues its operation in Gaza City, July 11, 2024. Photo:EFE

Several groups had called for protests around Ben Gurion Airport in car caravans tonight, when Netanyahu was initially scheduled to fly to Washington, But the action is likely to be postponed until tomorrow to coincide with the Prime Minister’s departure, in order to hinder his arrival.

The latest indirect talks between Israel and Hamas took place a couple of weeks ago in Doha and Cairo, with positive signs that a deal was close, but at the last minute Netanyahu added demands that blocked dialogue againsuch as Israeli control of the Philadelphia corridor – the Strip’s border with Egypt – and the Rafah crossing.

Attacks in the Gaza Strip Photo:AFP

Relations between the United States and Israel, the two great allies, are not going through their best moment. Biden’s reproaches to Netanyahu for the harshness of his offensive in Gaza have been constant in recent months, which, on many occasions, have led to threats to curb their arms supply.

Netanyahu visits Washington at the invitation of the US Congresswhere he will deliver a speech at a joint session of the two chambers on Wednesday, July 24; the day after his meeting with Biden.

According to the Israeli press, he also plans to meet with Republican candidate Donald Trump. who is running as the clear favorite in the November presidential election.

