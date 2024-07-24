Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu will give a speech before the United States Congress on Wednesday to try to exert pressure in a tense context between the two allies after nine months of war in Gaza.

The Israeli leader’s visit to Washington comes at a time of political turmoil in the United States, with the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the race for the White House and the entry into the scene of Vice President Kamala Harris, almost certain to be the candidate for the November elections against the Republican tycoon. This has overshadowed the visit of the leader of the Hebrew country.

This is not the first time that Benjamin Netanyahu has had the opportunity to interfere in American politics. In 2015, he used Congress to try to force the hand of then-President Barack Obama against a nuclear deal with Iran.

The Israeli leader's visit to Washington comes at a time of political turmoil in the United States. Photo:AFP

Benjamin Netanyahu’s agenda in the United States

Netanyahu will address both chambers in a special session beginning at 1 p.m. Colombian time. The Israeli leader will use his speech to defend his goal of eliminating Hamas and to underline the threat posed by Iran, following the unprecedented attack on Israel on April 13.

It is the fourth time (a record for a foreign leader) that Netanyahu has addressed Congress, a privilege normally reserved for visiting leaders.

On Thursday he will meet at the White House with President Joe Biden, with whom he has a complicated relationship, and on Friday he will travel to Mar-a-Lago, invited by Donald Trump, with whom he has a good relationship.

A meeting with Kamala Harris is also planned.

US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo:AFP

However, the US vice president will not be present at her speech to Congress on Wednesday, citing scheduling problems, even though, according to protocol, she should preside over the session.

Netanyahu did not travel to Washington at the invitation of the White House, but rather of Republican leaders in Congress, who were reluctantly joined by Democrats.

No, Netanyahu is not welcome in the US Congress

But, The visit of the Israeli Prime Minister, who arrived in Washington on Monday, is causing a stir. Many Democratic lawmakers are furious with the right-wing leader for the way he is waging war in Gaza against the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, a conflict that has caused tens of thousands of civilian deaths.

Some have announced a boycott of the speech before Congress. “No, Netanyahu is not welcome in the US Congress,” wrote left-wing Senator Bernie Sanders on the social network X.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson warned that he would not tolerate any protests during the speech.

The visit also takes place in a context of tensions. Although the United States is a great ally of Israel and its main military supporter, In recent months, the Biden administration has criticized the consequences of Israel’s response to the Hamas attack. on its territory on October 7, which triggered the war in the Gaza Strip. It insists that it must protect civilians more and allow the entry of humanitarian aid.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu travels to Washington at the invitation of the US Congress. Photo:EFE

Washington even suspended the delivery of certain types of bombs, angering the Israeli government.

That’s why, The US president’s priority during this visit is to pressure Netanyahu to conclude a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, at a time when some observers suspect he is dragging his feet under pressure from far-right members of his government.

For Washington, it is also about preparing for the post-war period. There is a huge gap between the Biden administration and the Netanyahu government on the prospect of creating a Palestinian state.

“It is essential to ensure that we have a plan, which is what we are working on every day, with our Arab partners, with Israel, (…) for governance, security, humanitarian aid and reconstruction” of Gaza, declared Antony Blinken, head of US diplomacy, on Friday.

Palestinians leave an area of ​​Khan Yunis, Gaza. Photo:EFE

Dozens protest against Netanyahu’s visit

Just before his speech, The United States Capitol Police (USCP) arrested about 200 people on Tuesday for protesting in Congress against the visit of the Israeli prime minister.

“Approximately 200 people were arrested for protesting inside the Cannon House building. Protesting inside congressional buildings is illegal,” the USCP noted in X.

The protest on Tuesday took place in the emblematic Congressional rotunda, with dozens of people summoned by the organization “Jewish Voices for Peace” with red t-shirts with the message “not in my name.”

Jewish Voice For Peace demonstrators protest against the war in Gaza. Photo:Getty Images via AFP

Protesters also carried signs reading “Jews tell Congress: Stop arms shipments to Israel” and “No one is free until everyone is free.”

After several warnings to abandon the protest, the Congressional Police began to arrest the protesters.

Numerous protests are expected on Wednesday against Netanyahu’s presence in the federal capital, which has tightened security measures.