Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
‘Calls for a ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas,’ he said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday ruled out any ceasefire in the war in the Gaza Strip, which would mean, according to him, a “surrender to Hamas.”
“The calls for a ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas. That will not happen,” Netanyahu declared at a press conference in Tel Aviv, urging the international community to demand the “immediate and unconditional” release of the hostages held captive by the Palestinian Islamist movement in Gaza.
(Developing).
AFP
