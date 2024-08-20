Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday in a meeting with relatives of kidnapped people from right-wing groups that If there is a truce agreement in Gaza, it will be temporary and Israel will not abandon, as Hamas demands, military control of the Philadelphia corridor, the dividing line with Egypt, even if it costs the release of hostages.

“Prime Minister (Benjamin Netanyahu) spoke of a temporary ceasefire, in order to repatriate the hostages that we all want, but he did not speak of the withdrawal or reduction of forces from the Gaza Strip,” the Gevurah group reported on X.

People hold pictures of Israeli hostages during a vigil on the National Mall on July 23, 2024 in Washington, DC. Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

Netanyahu met with representatives of the Gevurah and Tikva minority groups, made up of nationalist families of kidnapped and soldiers killed in Gaza, who advocate for military pressure rather than a negotiated agreement, against the Forum of Families of Hostages, which brings together the majority of the loved ones of the 105 captives who remain in the enclave.

The Israeli president confirmed that, while freeing the maximum number of hostages is one objective of the war, the main objective remains the elimination of Hamas and “achieving victory”, which is why Israel cannot hand over any of its “strategic security assets”; in an allusion to the military control it now maintains over the Rafah crossing, the Philadelphia corridor and the Netzarim corridor.

Israel wants to maintain control of the Philadelphia corridor, a porous border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt that Hamas used for arms smuggling until Israeli troops took control of it last June. It is home to the Rafah crossing, the main gateway for humanitarian aid from the Sinai until May, when the army occupied the Palestinian side and closed it.

The Netzarim corridor is a new military route created by Israel during the war that splits the Strip in two halves down the center.

“Three months ago, before we entered Rafah, we were told we could not. (…) We captured the Philadelphia axis, and the Rafah crossing. We fought with all our might to dismantle the Hamas regime and eliminate its military capacity. We are making progress,” Netanyahu told the families, according to a statement from his office.

According to the statement by the minority organization of families, Netanyahu told them that if an agreement was reached it would not last more than 42 days, after which fighting would resume “until the elimination of Hamas, even while the next steps are being negotiated.”

Gaza authorities believe there are thousands of bodies trapped under the rubble. Photo:Getty Images Share

He also reiterated that Israel will not withdraw from either corridor “under any circumstances” – as indicated in the government statement – regardless of the internal or external pressure it receives.

Six hostage bodies recovered

The urgency of reaching an agreement was heightened again today, following the recovery of six bodies of hostages held by Hamas – five of them previously confirmed dead – in a night operation in the Khan Yunis tunnels in the southern Gaza Strip.

Following the news, relatives of the main hostage forum appealed to Netanyahu, reminding him that “Israel has a moral and ethical obligation” to bring home both the dead and the living captives – 105 people in total – “through a negotiated agreement.”