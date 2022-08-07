On August 7, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid announced the final stage of the military operation “Dawn”, directed against the group “Islamic Jihad” (an organization banned in the Russian Federation).

“The goals of the operation have been achieved, we are at the final stage,” the Israeli newspaper quotes the prime minister. “Yedioth Ahronot”.

Earlier Sunday, Lapid’s office reported that the Israeli prime minister, along with Defense Minister Benny Gantz, visited the command post of the Israel Defense Forces in the south of the country. Also, Lapid, together with the Minister of Economy and Industry, Orna Barbivai, visited the city of Sderot, located near the border with the Gaza Strip.

On the same day, Reuters reported that Israel had agreed to a truce proposed by Egyptian mediators in the Gaza Strip. The agency also informed that a truce will be declared in Gaza on August 7 at 20:00 local time.

Israel launched a military operation on 5 August. On that day, the Defense Army of the Jewish state carried out strikes on the Gaza Strip, and a special situation was declared in the border areas in the rear of Israel.

As a result of the Israeli operation, one of the commanders of Islamic Jihad, Taysir al-Jabari, who commanded the military wing of the al-Quds Brigades in the northern part of the enclave, was eliminated. It was also reported that another high-ranking commander of the radical Palestinian movement, a member of the military council and commander of the southern region, Khaled Saeed Mansour, was eliminated.

According to the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian enclave, as a result of Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip, 24 people were killed and another 203 people were injured. The dead included six children and two women. The Israel Defense Forces said in turn that civilians were killed in Jabaliya in the north of the Gaza Strip due to the unsuccessful launch of a rocket by the Palestinian group “Islamic Jihad”.

Over the past two days, Islamic Jihad is known to have fired more than 400 missiles at Israel.

The Palestinians, as part of a currently suspended peace process with Israel, are demanding that future borders between the two sovereign states follow lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible exchange of territory.

They hope to create their own state on the West Bank of the Jordan River and in the Gaza Strip, and they want to make East Jerusalem their capital. Israel refuses to return to the 1967 borders and divide Jerusalem.