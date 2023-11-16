The newspaper “Jerusalem Post” states that the results of the operation there were “scant” and that the action was supposed to be the “greatest moment of the war”

The Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post said that the result of IDF operation (Israeli Armed Forces, its acronym in English) at al-Shifa hospital in the early hours of Tuesday (14.Nov.2023) was a “anticlimax” in the war against Hamas.

In a published analysis on Wednesday (Nov 15), the vehicle stated that the invasion of the hospital, which Israel claimed was used by Hamas as its headquarters, should have been the high point of the war.

“The seizure of Shifa was supposed to be the greatest moment of the war, when Hamas was most weakened and possibly Hamas’ main leaders would be captured or killed”wrote the newspaper

The newspaper also questioned where the 200 Hamas militants were, who, according to the Israeli Forces, were hiding in the hospital’s basement, but were not found by the military during the operation.

“Did 200 Hamas forces, which IDF intelligence claims were present at Shifa Hospital after the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, disappear out of thin air?”asked the vehicle

According to the JerusalemPost, the equipment found by the Israeli Army during the invasion of al-Shifa is proof weak in view of the military movements carried out by the IDF to capture members of the terrorist group.

“The Israeli Armed Forces showed military equipment hidden behind an MRI machine, intelligence items and covered surveillance cameras to protect recordings of Hamas movements – but this is rather scant evidence given the scale of the IDF’s claims. ”states the publication.

The newspaper also questioned the Israeli government’s strategy and ability to eliminate Hamas. He also criticized Israel for the delay in negotiations to release the hostages in the group’s custody.

In the early hours of Wednesday (Nov 15), the Israeli Armed Forces invaded the al-Shifa hospital, where Israel claimed 200 Hamas militants were hiding. However, upon entering the location, weapons were found that were allegedly used by the extremist group.

After the hospital attack, the IDF published a video showing the seized weapons.

Watch Israel Defense spokesman showing weapons found at al-Shifa hospital (1min23s):

Tel Aviv argues that the Palestinian extremist group violated international laws by using the health unit, the target of attacks, to hide weapons and serve as a shield for military activities. Hamas denies it.