In a message he posted on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter), the Israeli president called for the formation of an international coalition to stop the Houthi group’s threats to international shipping in the Red Sea.

“The Houthis have crossed the red line in the Red Sea,” Hertog wrote, stressing the need to support and strengthen international activities directed by the United States against what he considered “Houthi pirates” by forming an effective international coalition.

Herzog stressed the importance of the international community moving forcefully and uniting efforts to confront this dangerous threat posed by the Iran-backed group to the global economy and trade.

On the other hand, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen called on the international community to move “strongly” to protect the shipping lanes.

In the latest Houthi attacks, gunmen from the group in a speedboat attacked a tanker in the Red Sea on Thursday.

In another incident, a US naval destroyer shot down a Houthi drone.