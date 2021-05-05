Israeli President Reuven Rivlin tasked opposition chief Yair Lapid with forming a government on Wednesday night after outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed in the attempt.

“I have just spoken with the member of the Knesset (Parliament) Yair Lapid and I informed him that I am giving him the mandate to form a government,” the president announced at a press conference, after consulting the parties during the day, in which Lapid was the candidate with more recommendations of deputies (56) from the heterogeneous bloc of anti-Netanyahu formations.

Lapid, from the Yesh Atid (There is a Future) party, second force with 17 seats, it will now have 28 days to try to obtain the support of 61 seats, of the 120 in Parliament, necessary to form an Executive that will lift Israel out of its long political blockade and avoid some fifth elections in just two and a half years.

Government of two?

Lapid has already announced plans to form a government with party leader Yamina, Naftali Bennett, with whom the role of prime minister would be exchanged with him.

Lapid has already announced plans to form a government with Yamina party leader Naftali Bennett (right). Photo: AFP

Rivlin has held meetings with Lapid and Bennett at the presidential residence this Wednesday, within the framework of a round of contacts aimed at issuing a second term to form a government, according to information from the newspaper ‘The Jerusalem Post’.

At his request, the rest of the political party leaders had sent him their recommendations. Lapid has received the endorsement of 56 members of the Israeli Knesset or Parliament, while Bennett was endorsed by only the seven MPs his party has.

Campaign posters in Ramat Gan, Israel. Photo: AP

Netanyahu confirmed during the early hours of Wednesday that, after the end of his term of office at midnight, he had not reached an agreement that had the support of the majority of Parliament that emerged from the March parliamentarians, the fourths held in just over two years.

Lapid was the main favorite, especially after receiving the support of Nueva Esperanza, the party led by Gideon Saar. Also the Joint List, which brings together formations of Arab majority, have spoken in their favor.

The most recent elections were on March 23 – the fourth in two years – but they ended with no party with a decisive majority. Despite meetings with his rivals and even despite unprecedented requests from the leader of a small Islamist party, Netanyahu was unable to form a coalition.

Agencies

ap