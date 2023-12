Demonstration for the release of hostages last Tuesday (12), in Jerusalem. | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

This Friday (15), the population of Israel began demonstrations in the capital Tel Aviv after three hostages were killed by mistake by the Israeli army. Protesters are calling for an agreement with Hamas that could release everyone in the terrorist group's custody in the Gaza Strip. Protesters are calling for the release of the 128 prisoners still in the enclave.

Yotam Haim, Samer Talalka and Alon Shamriz, the three hostages killed by mistake, had been imprisoned by Hamas since the start of the war on October 7. Residents and family members of hostages took to the streets calling for the release of those still imprisoned by Hamas terrorists.

With posters, photos of their families and calls for an “agreement”, the protesters gathered in front of the Tel Aviv military base and carried out a kind of march through the streets of the Israeli capital. “We don’t blame the IDF soldiers because they work in a crazy reality there [em Gaza]but we want to scream as loud as we can for this situation to stop and for you to find a way to return the kidnapped people who are still alive,” Aviv Baron, a relative of hostages held in Gaza, told a reporter from the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

To the Israeli Defense Forces (FDI) regretted and reported the death of the hostages by mistake through a statement. “During the fighting in Shejaiya [distrito em Gaza], the IDF mistakenly identified the hostages as a threat. As a result, the soldiers fired at them and they were killed,” the statement said.

“This is a sad and painful event for all of us, and the IDF is responsible for everything that happened. We began investigating the incident immediately. This is a tragic mistake, which occurred in a combat zone where soldiers encountered many terrorists and have fought hard battles in recent days, including today”, lamented the Israeli army.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also apologized to the families and said he learned “necessary lessons” from the mistake made. Despite the protests, Netanyahu stated that incursions will not be stopped.