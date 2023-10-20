Home page politics

From: Sebastian Richter

Split

In an interview with Russia Today, an Israeli politician makes serious accusations against Russia – and threatens consequences for the war in Ukraine.

Moscow – An interview on the Russian state broadcaster Russia Today with a senior Israeli politician has gotten completely out of hand. The interlocutor Amir Weitmann, leader of the Israeli ruling party Likud, made serious accusations against Russia for supporting the attack on Israel that resulted in hundreds of deaths. Finally, the politician threatens that “Russia will pay.”

The interview gets off to a heated start: Right at the beginning, Weitmann generally denies the station’s credibility. The starting point for this is a short and loud discussion about the explosion in a hospital in Gaza. The Russia Today interviewer wants to talk about the alleged shelling, but Weitmann interrupts him and accuses Russia of spreading propaganda. Weitmann describes the fact that Israel is responsible for the explosion as a “blatant lie.”

Top politician from Israel rages on Russia’s state TV: “Russia will pay”

“I understand that you are paid by Russia and I understand that this is Russian propaganda. But they have to be very careful,” Weitmann continued. “We will end this war. We will win because we are stronger. After that, Russia will pay the price.”

The Israeli politician loudly expresses his anger on Russian state television. © Screenshot Twitter

Clearly confused by the statement that Russia will pay the price, the interviewer replies: “Russia will pay the price?” Weitmann then dishes out. “Russia supports the enemies of Israel. Russia supports Nazis who want to commit genocide against us. And Russia will pay the price for this.

Israeli politician threatens Russia: “We will make sure Ukraine wins”

After Israel declared war against the Hamas After winning, Weitmann continued, “Israel will not forget what Russia did.” He also made it clear what these consequences could be. “We will make sure Ukraine wins.”

Support for Hamas? Russia must expect “consequences”.

The interviewer reacts: “We can see that a passionate conflict is currently happening.” – and from here Weitmann finally loses his composure. “My people are being massacred,” describes the angry politician. “My people are being slaughtered by their representatives. You must understand that actions have consequences. And if someone supports the murder of Jews, those people pay for it. That’s how it is in Gaza, that’s how it is everywhere else.”

Pictures show how the war in Israel is changing the country View photo series

The extent to which Russia supports Hamas cannot be independently verified. For its part, Ukrainian intelligence claims that the Kremlin passed weapons to Hamas. The proximity of Russia and Iran suggests that support from the Kremlin for the terrorists cannot be conclusively proven.