Tel Aviv will support Ukraine in humanitarian matters, but does not intend to transfer weapons. On June 23, Izvestiya was informed by Israeli political scientist, former adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Benny Briskin.

“Israel throughout the entire Ukrainian conflict adheres to more or less the same position. And I don’t think it will change anytime soon. Israel is ready to help Ukraine humanitarianly, but the supply of weapons, direct or indirect, I don’t think,” he said.

The day before, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said that the weapons that the West has supplied to Ukraine are already appearing at the Israeli borders. He also indicated that Israel is concerned that the weapons systems that will be transferred to Ukraine could end up in Iran and be used against Tel Aviv.

On June 20, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, reproached the Israeli authorities for “neutrality” regarding the Ukrainian conflict and called on Tel Aviv to provide more extended assistance to Kyiv.

On June 19, the Israeli Ministry of Defense denied reports from a number of media about the transfer of Merkava tanks to Kyiv.

In April, Netanyahu said that Israel did not decide on the supply of weapons to Ukraine, but it was providing humanitarian assistance to it.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.