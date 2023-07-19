Israeli police used water cannons to disperse protesters against the government’s judicial reform, 45 people were detained. On July 19, the publication reports The Times of Israel.

It is noted that hundreds of protesters took to the central highway of Tel Aviv – Ayalon Highway. The road was blocked, and law enforcement officers had to use water cannons and resort to the help of mounted police to disperse the demonstrators.

Police also used water cannons on Highway 65, halfway between Tel Aviv and Haifa.

According to The Times of Israel, 45 people were detained during the day.

Earlier, on July 8, Israeli police used water cannons to disperse demonstrators who blocked traffic on the main highway in east Tel Aviv during a protest against judicial reform.

July 6 on the streets of Tel Aviv resumed mass demonstrations against judicial reform. The protesters blocked the traffic on the main highway of the city: people burn fires and erect barricades. Israeli media report cases of police using water cannons to disperse demonstrators.

On the same day, Izvestia correspondent Nikita Kulyukhin showed the situation on the streets of Tel Aviv. According to him, people came out to protest with the world and did not want clashes with the police. However, in the first hours of the rally, a car with a water cannon began to disperse the participants.

On July 3, protesters seized Ben Gurion Airport. The demonstrators gathered in the air harbor to express their disagreement with the judicial reform. They came with Israeli flags and loudspeakers.

On May 27, tens of thousands of Israelis rallied in downtown Tel Aviv against the judicial reform of the government of Benjamin Netanyahu. According to the organizers, about 230,000 people took part in the rallies throughout the country. In the capital, the protest gathered about 80 thousand participants.

Protests have been going on in Israel since the beginning of the year. They are opposed to judicial reform, which should give the Knesset more control over the judiciary. The Knesset will have the power to overrule Supreme Court decisions on laws and government decisions, and to appoint its judges.