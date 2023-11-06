Israeli police officers in the Old City of Jerusalem | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Two Israeli police officers were stabbed by a Palestinian teenager at Herod’s Gate, at the entrance to the Old City of Jerusalem, this Monday (6).

One of the victims, according to the newspaper Times of Israel, was seriously injured after the attack. The second officer was slightly injured in the attack in front of the Shalem police station in East Jerusalem.

Officers were sent by Magen David Adom Ambulance Service to Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital.

The attacker, identified as a 16-year-old resident of East Jerusalem, was shot dead by other border police officers at the scene, according to a statement from the authorities.

The episode comes a week after another Border Police officer was seriously injured in an attack near the Shivtei Israel light rail station.

In recent days, East Jerusalem and the West Bank have been the target of growing tensions, amid the escalation of the war between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip, following the October 7 massacres in Israeli territory, which resulted in the death of approximately 1400 people.