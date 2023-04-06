Israeli police clashed with Palestinians at the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, in the early hours of this Wednesday (5.Apr.2023). At least 350 people were arrested and 12 others were injured.

According to the Israeli government, young Palestinians would have invaded the site and set up a barricade to prevent Muslim worshipers from being removed from the site. The information is from Reuters.

The Palestinians allege that the police would have forced the group to leave so that Israeli worshipers could enter the place. Israel affirms having tried to talk to the young people so that they would leave the place in an orderly manner, but without success. A video posted by the Israeli police on its Twitter profile shows the moment when the military entered the place.

1/6 למעלה מ -350 מתבצרים בהתבצרות אלימה בהר הבית, בהם רעולי פנינים, מידי אבנים וזיקוקוקוקוקוקוקוקוקוקוקוקוקוקוקוקוקוקוקוקוקוקוקוקוקוקוקוקוקוקוקוקoses pic.twitter.com/TIwOuDgK73 — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) April 5, 2023

O Palestinian Red Crescent (equivalent to the Red Cross) said Israeli forces reportedly prevented medics from reaching the wounded to render aid.

The Al Aqsa Mosque is the 3rd holiest place for Islam, however it is also considered holy for Jews. the agreement of “status quo” allows non-Muslims to visit the mosque, but does not allow them to pray there. The place has been run by Muslims since the last century.

In response to what happened, Hamas –the main Islamist movement in Palestine– launched at least 9 rockets from the Gaza Strip towards Israel. The attack prompted reprisals from the Israeli government, which hit a weapons production site of the extremist group.

In a note, the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahusaid that the country “is acting to calm the situation on the Temple Mount” and what is “committed to maintaining freedom of worship, open access for all faiths and the status quo” and that it “will not allow violent extremists to change that”.

The attack took place amid celebrations on the eve of Jewish Passover and during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. There are concerns that new conflicts will occur this month.