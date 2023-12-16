Israeli police brutally beat Turkish Anadolu Agency photojournalist Mustafa Alharuf in East Jerusalem. This was announced on December 15 by itself agency.

According to the source, the attack by law enforcement officers occurred when a group of Palestinians gathered for mass near the Al-Aqsa mosque in the Wadi al-Joz area.

“The police first pointed their guns at Alkharouf, who was filming news footage, before knocking the photographer to the ground and continuing to kick him,” the agency said.

In addition, cameraman Faiz Abu Ramila was injured as a result of an attack by border police. Alkharouf reportedly suffered severe bruises to his face and body. The photojournalist was hospitalized.

The Israeli police responded to the incident and suspended the police officers involved in beating the journalist. An investigation has been organized into the incident.

“Due to the seriousness of the incident, the Border Police Commander has immediately suspended the officers involved. <...> The Police Internal Investigations Department has launched an investigation to thoroughly study the circumstances of the incident,” Israeli police representatives said on the social network X.

In early November, Israeli soldiers detained a film crew of journalists from the German television channel ARD in the West Bank and then threatened them.

On October 11, it became known that Israeli authorities had begun a campaign of arrests in West Bank cities. As noted, a number of young people in cities and towns in the area were subjected to mass arrests. Detentions were concentrated in Jericho, Hebron and Ramallah.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.