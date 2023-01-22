NFollowing a ruling by the Supreme Court, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has fired one of his most important ministers. The Prime Minister announced the dismissal of Arie Deri during the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, according to media reports on Sunday. Deri is chairman of the strictly religious Schas party.

Netanyahu expressed great regret at the dismissal, which he only implemented “with a heavy heart”. The longtime Schas chairman is considered a close confidant of Netanyahu.

Controversial judicial reform

The Supreme Court on Wednesday classified Deri’s appointment as Minister of the Interior and Health as “inappropriate” because of his criminal past. The judges justified their judgment with the repeated conviction of Deri. They also stated that Deri had assured a court for tax offenses last year that he would retire from politics.

Deri’s appointment was a key demand by the Shas party in the coalition talks with Netanyahu. Before the verdict, members of the party threatened to leave the government if Deri were to lose his post. The party holds eleven of the governing coalition’s 64 seats in parliament. The new coalition had specifically amended a law so that Deri could become a minister despite his conviction.

It is feared that the verdict could fuel the dispute in Israel over reforms of the judicial system. The new justice minister, Jariv Levin, said he would “do whatever is necessary to right the wrongs done to Deri”. A few weeks ago, he had already presented plans for the targeted weakening of the Supreme Court.







A majority in parliament should therefore be able to pass a law even if the Supreme Court considers it to be in violation of the Basic Law. Levin also wants to change the composition of the panel that appoints judges. He accuses the Supreme Court of excessive interference in political decisions.

Advocates of the planned judicial reform feel vindicated by the judgment against Deri. For years, they have accused the Supreme Court of excessive interference in political decisions.

For the third weekend in a row, more than 100,000 people demonstrated against the Netanyahu government in the coastal city of Tel Aviv on Saturday. It was the largest protest to date against the right-wing religious coalition that was sworn in at the end of December and its plans for reforming the judicial system.







“I refuse to be homeless in my own country”

The Deri case had further fueled the protests in Israel. Demonstrators gathered at several locations in central Tel Aviv on Saturday. Among other things, they waved Israeli flags. Posters read “Stop the end of democracy” and pictures of Netanyahu with the words “Criminals” were also on display.



The Israeli writer and peace activist David Grossman spoke at the demonstration of a “great awakening” of the public in Israel, the “beginning of the return from the crippling internal emigration”. With regard to the controversial judicial reform, he compared the country to a house that is on fire. “I refuse to be homeless in my own country,” Grossman said.

Liberal former Prime Minister Jair Lapid also attended the rally. Thousands of people also took to the streets in the cities of Jerusalem, Haifa and Beersheba.

Above all, they protested against Attorney General Levin’s plans. The far-reaching changes in the judicial system could also play into Netanyahu’s hands in an ongoing corruption trial against him.