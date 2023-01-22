Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired Deputy Prime Minister and Interior and Health Minister Aryeh “Arie” Deri on Sunday. The dismissal follows four days after a ruling by the Supreme Court.

Netanyahu fired 63-year-old Deri with ‘great sadness’ and ‘heavy heart’, reports The Times of Israel. The resignation will take effect in 48 hours. Meanwhile, Netanyahu must find deputies for the interior and health minister. Netanyahu vowed to find a “legal way” through which the leader of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party can continue to serve the state of Israel.

Deri’s resignation, after just over three weeks in office, follows a Supreme Court ruling. That declared Deri’s appointment invalid on Wednesday due to two convictions for, among other things, fraud and his promise to leave politics as part of a deal with the judiciary.

Despite that promise, Deri was appointed minister again on December 29. Before that, the Knesset had amended a law that stipulated that someone cannot become a minister after being convicted in the previous seven years. Parliament changed that to “a sentence of effective imprisonment,” which was not the case with Deri’s last conviction. After the deal with the judiciary last year, he received a suspended prison sentence for tax fraud, but was sentenced in 1999 to an effective prison sentence of three years for fraud and bribery, which means that he has a criminal record. See also Lower Saxony: What the election means for Berlin

The right-religious Shas party, which is crucial to the government with eleven parliamentary seats, indicated after the Supreme Court ruling that it would leave the cabinet if Deri was no longer allowed to be part of it.

Anti-democratic reforms

Deri’s resignation comes as Netanyahu’s far-right government comes under heavy fire. She wants to make radical changes that limit the influence of the Supreme Court in favor of Parliament. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets last night for the third Saturday in a row “to defend democracy.”

The protests against the ‘anti-democratic’ reforms are against the proposals of Justice Minister Yariv Levin. This mainly concerns the constitutional review of laws enacted by the Knesset, the Israeli parliament. This review (whether laws conflict with the Constitution) takes place at the Supreme Court. That can scrap new ‘unconstitutional’ legislation. But if it is up to Levin, parliament will soon be able to reverse that decision by a simple majority of votes. See also Live: PT launches Lula and Alckmin's presidential ticket

Levin’s bill also gives the government full control over the appointment of judges, including Supreme Court justices. It will also be able to appoint to that Supreme Court a President and Vice President who were not already part of it and may not even have been judges of a lower court. The plans also end the independence of legal advisers from ministries and their opinions are no longer legally binding.