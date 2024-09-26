The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday described as “incorrect” reports of the possible acceptance of a 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon in the coming hours, and said the fighting would continue “in full force.”

“The reports of a ceasefire are incorrect. This is a Franco-American proposal, to which the Prime Minister has not even responded,” the statement said, referring to the truce proposal made on Wednesday by a coalition of foreign countries.

The United States and France, along with allied countries such as Canada and Germany, issued a joint statement on Wednesday in which They called for a 21-day ceasefire on the Israeli-Lebanese border, during which negotiations would also be promoted for the release of hostages and a truce in Gaza.

Destruction in an area attacked by Israeli aircraft in el-Karak, in the Lebanese Bekaa Valley. Photo:AFP

The statement, also signed by Australia, the European Union, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and Qatar, seeks to “conclude a diplomatic agreement “that allows civilians on both sides of the border to return to their homes in safety.”

The UN alleges that this will not happen in the midst of an escalation of the conflict, and that is why it called for an immediate 21-day ceasefire “to give space to diplomacy.”

There will be no ceasefire in the north. We will continue to fight with all our might against the terrorist organization Hezbollah until victory.

In this regard, Netanyahu’s office said on Thursday that the prime minister “instructed the armed forces to continue fighting with full force and in accordance with the plans that were presented to him.”

In addition, referring to the war in the Gaza Strip, as a result of which Hezbollah began its attacks against northern Israel on October 8, the statement reiterated that Israel will only end the war “when all the objectives of the war are achieved.”

This official statement comes after both Israeli and foreign media echoed the truce proposal announced on Wednesday by the White House, US officials even hinted, speaking on condition of anonymity, that a truce would be announced “in a matter of hours.”

Israeli airstrike on the Yabal al-Rihan area in Yezzine province, southern Lebanon. Photo:AFP

“There will be no ceasefire in the north. We will continue to fight with all our might against the terrorist organization Hezbollah until victory. and the safe return of the inhabitants of the north to their homes,” Foreign Minister Israel Katz, who is acting as prime minister in Netanyahu’s absence, said in X.

Netanyahu cabinet ministers also reject the truce

Several Israeli ministers, especially from the more radical right, also rejected the proposal for a 21-day ceasefire on Thursday. and stressed that the only option is the surrender of the Islamist organization.

“We must not give the enemy time to recover and reorganize in order to continue the war after 21 days,” said Finance Minister, radical settler Bezalel Smotrich on the social network X.

“Hezbollah’s surrender or war is the only way to bring residents and security back to the north,” he added.

Hezbollah’s surrender or war, this is the only way to return residents and security to the north already (Israel)

Minister Orit Struck, from the far-right Religious Zionism party and in charge of the National Settlements and Missions portfolio, said there was no “moral mandate for a ceasefire. Not for 21 days, not for 21 hours.”

“Hezbollah has turned Lebanon into a barrel of explosives,” he added, as reported by Channel 12.

Even the head of Israel’s Northern Regional Council, Mateh Asher, issued a statement arguing that a truce now would only mean “a loss of momentum” in trying to “push the Radwan Force and Hezbollah squads away” from the border.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Photo:EFE

“Our residents are already close to the shelters and mentally prepared for the opening of a northern front here, knowing that this is the way to return them to their homes,” Asher added.

On the contrary, Opposition leader Yair Lapid urged Israel to support the Franco-American proposal but for a period of seven days, instead of the suggested 21, “so as to not allow Hezbollah to rehabilitate its command and control systems.”

Netanyahu, along with his wife, Sara, is flying to New York City, where he is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly on Friday in a speech expected to focus on the threat from Hezbollah, Iran, and Israel’s alleged right to “self-defense.”

According to the Lebanese government, More than 1,200 people have died in Lebanon since the start of clashes between Israel and the Shiite group Hezbollah On October 8, 2023, one day after the Hamas terrorist attack in Israel that sparked the war in Gaza.

Displaced Lebanese fleeing bombing wait on Syrian border. Photo:UNHCR/EFE

“The death toll has reached 1,247, with 5,278 wounded, most of whom are civilians, women and children,” Nasser Yassin, Lebanese Minister of Environment and coordinator of the government’s emergency plan to deal with the consequences of the conflict, told a news conference.

Clashes between the sides have sharply escalated since Israel launched an intensive bombing campaign against southern and eastern Lebanon on Monday, from where more than 150,000 people have had to flee in the last 72 hours, according to Yassin.

On Monday alone, Lebanon reported 569 deaths in Israeli airstrikes, including 50 children and 94 women.