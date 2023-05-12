Palestinian media said that Israeli planes bombed a house in the Al-Baraka area in Beit Lahia, north of Gaza, and agricultural land in Al-Sakna Street in Beit Hanoun, and locations in Al-Nasr neighborhood to the west of Gaza, and a house east of Khan Yunis in the southern Strip.

On the other hand, the “Quds” news network stated that an Israeli site in the Nahal Oz settlement was subjected to missile attacks from Gaza through a drone, which led to a fire.

Smoke was seen rising from inside the targeted site, while warning sirens sounded in the settlement near the Gaza Strip.

Sirens sounded after missile strikes hit areas outside Jerusalem, for the first time since fighting escalated on Tuesday.

Israeli radio and television stations broadcast warnings of rockets being fired towards the city of Beit Shemesh and areas in the hills outside Jerusalem.

Shortly after the sirens sounded, ending 12 hours of calm, the Israeli military said it had resumed bombing Islamic Jihad targets in the Gaza Strip.

On the other hand, clashes erupted between Palestinians and the Israeli army at the southern checkpoint of the city of Qalqilya in the West Bank.

The Israeli Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, said that Israel “will continue to fight and defend the state and its citizens.”