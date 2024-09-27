Beirut.- Israeli warplanes carried out several bombing raids in the southern suburb of Beirut on Friday, Lebanon’s official media reported, while AFP reporters reported strong explosions in the capital area.

Lebanese television showed columns of smoke rising from several places in the region and ambulance sirens could be heard throughout the city.

Israel said it had bombed the headquarters of the Lebanese Islamist group Hezbollah in the southern suburb of Beirut. The Israeli Army “carried out a precision bombing attack against the headquarters of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in Dahiyeh,” Israeli Army spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a statement broadcast on television.