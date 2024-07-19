Resolution backed by Netanyahu and right-wing parties passed by 68 votes to 9; text highlights “existential danger” for Israel

O Knessetthe Israeli Parliament, voted this Thursday (18.Jul.2024) against the creation of a Palestinian state. The resolution was approved with 68 votes in favor and 9 against, supported by parties of the right-wing coalition of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and by other opposition parties with similar positions.

The text argues that the creation of a Palestinian state would represent “an existential danger to the State of Israel and its citizens, would perpetuate the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and destabilize the region”. It also claims that it could facilitate the rise of Hamas, turning it into a “radical Islamic terrorist base”.

The approval comes in a context of growing international recognition of Palestine by countries such as Spain and Norway, and precedes a visit by Netanyahu to the United States Congress.

The decision was criticized by Palestinian leaders. Mustafa Barghouti, secretary-general of the Palestinian National Initiative, condemned the resolution in a post on X (formerly Twitter),

According to Barghouti, the initiative represents a rejection of peace with the Palestinians and an official declaration of “death” of the Oslo Accords.

The Oslo Accords, signed in 1993, proposed the creation of a Palestinian state alongside Israel, but this did not materialize. During this period, Israel implemented policies such as the construction of settlements and the blockade of Gaza.