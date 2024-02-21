The Knesset (Parliament of Israel) voted, this Wednesday (21), in favor of a government resolution that rejects a project from the United States and several Arab countries, the details of which are still unknown, which would culminate in the creation of a State Palestinian.

The Israeli Parliament approved the decision, taken three days ago by the Executive, with the support of 99 of the 120 parliamentarians and with only nine votes against.

One of the deputies opposing the resolution, Palestinian Ahmed Tibi, was expelled from the session after interrupting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech, shouting “a Palestinian state will be established”, the parliamentarian himself reported on his X account.

The text approved by Parliament is the same as the one signed by the government on the 18th: “Israel categorically rejects international dictates regarding a permanent agreement with the Palestinians. The agreement, to the extent it is reached, will be made exclusively through direct negotiations between the parties, without preconditions.”

Netanyahu was satisfied with the result today, thanked the opposition for supporting the proposal and assured that he did not remember such a large majority in any proposal. “The Knesset today united with a large majority against the attempt to impose on us the establishment of a Palestinian State. This decision would undermine peace and send a clear message to the international community,” Netanyahu said, according to several local media outlets.

“Israel will continue to oppose unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state. Such recognition, after the massacre of October 7, would mean a huge reward for terrorism and would impede any future peace agreement”, indicates the text approved by the Knesset.

According to the newspaper The Washington Postwhich cites American and Arab officials, the US is planning to announce, as part of a truce in Gaza that would include the release of Israeli hostages, a proposal for the creation of a Palestinian state.

This plan would include, according to the American newspaper, the evacuation of “many or all” settlements in the West Bank territory, a Palestinian capital in East Jerusalem and a security apparatus and an interim Palestinian government for a joint West Bank and Gaza.