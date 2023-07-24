In true Israeli style (after more than a day of heated debate, with last-minute negotiations and demonstrations abroad), Parliament has approved the first weighty law of judicial reform that the Executive of Benjamin Netanyahu presented last January and which has generated 30 consecutive weeks of mass demonstrations.

The norm withdraws from the Supreme Court the ability to annul those decisions of the Government, ministers or elected public officials that it considers unreasonable. This is one of the legal filters held by the Court in a country without a Constitution (it is guided by a series of basic laws developed over the years) and in which Parliament elects the prime minister. The opposition perceives the Supreme Court as the guarantor of the separation of powers and the right, as an ideological and interventionist body.

After its approval in the second reading, the opposition deputies began to shout: “Shame!”, and left the plenary session, to be absent from the third and final reading. The 64 deputies of the government coalition, formed by Netanyahu’s party (Likud) with ultra-Orthodox and ultra-nationalists, voted in favour, including Defense Minister Yoav Galant, who had been negotiating an agreement and distanced himself from the initiative last March. “It is the first step in a historic process”, said just after the Minister of Justice and main architect of the reform, Yariv Levin. The head of Finance, Bezalel Smotrich, has called on the opposition to agree on “the next steps” of the legislative package in the autumn parliamentary session.

The conversations between seats of deputies from one side and the other continued until the last minute. Netanyahu often spoke on the phone inside the plenary session, which he arrived in the morning after being discharged from hospital a day after having a pacemaker implanted at the age of 73.

Demonstration in front of the Israeli Parliament, in Jerusalem, this Monday. MENAHEM KAHANA (AFP)

The president, Isaac Herzog, tried to forge a last-minute consensus to soften the override of reasonableness and extend the rest of the reform package. At noon, he issued a statement in which he assured that Israel is in a “state of national emergency” that demands shared responsibility. “We are working against the clock, in every possible way, to reach a solution. The infrastructure for a possible understanding exists, but there are still differences that require the different parties to show responsibility”, he added.

The vote began after the announcement by the opposition leader and former prime minister, Yair Lapid, of the failure of an attempted pact. “With this government it is impossible to reach agreements that safeguard Israeli democracy,” he criticized. The text was already approved at first reading on the 11th. The opposition then tried to stop it, without success, with the presentation of nearly 28,000 amendments in the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee.

One of the unknowns is the response of the street to the approval. The vote has taken place in the midst of demonstrations in the streets, after a symbolic march from Tel Aviv, and other types of pressure. The Business Forum has announced the closure of shopping centers and stores, and several high-tech companies (a sector heavily involved in the protests against the reform) have allowed their employees to attend the demonstrations, instead of working. The shekel has weakened and the benchmark TA-35 stock index has fallen 0.8%. In addition, more than 10,000 reservists from the Armed Forces have been threatening in recent days to stop wearing their uniform if the reform goes ahead.

The police used water cannons to break up a group of protesters who had chained themselves up and blocked access to Parliament. Others managed to cross one of the fences installed by the security forces to prevent them from reaching Parliament. In general, however, the atmosphere has been one of waiting, with the main demonstration scheduled for later.

