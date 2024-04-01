The Israeli Parliament (Knesset) approved this Monday (1st) a law that temporarily prohibits the broadcasting in Israel of any foreign media that “harms the security of the State”, which particularly affects coverage of the war in the Gaza Strip made by the Qatari channel Al Jazeera.

“The 'Al Jazeera Law', which prevents a foreign broadcaster from harming state security, was approved in its second and third readings with a majority of 71 votes in favor and ten against,” the Knesset reported on the social network X.

“The terrorist channel Al Jazeera will no longer broadcast from Israel. I intend to act immediately in accordance with the new law to stop the channel's activity,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the same social network.

According to the prime minister, “Al Jazeera harmed Israel's security and actively participated in the October 7 massacre”, when the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas attacked Israeli territory and killed around 1,200 people, “and incited against the soldiers of the defense forces.”

“It’s time to remove the shofar [o chifre usado na tradição judaica

para alertar a comunidade] of our country’s Hamas,” Netanyahu added.

The legislation passed its first reading in the Knesset plenum in February and has now passed its second and third readings after months of discussion with the security cabinet.

This law grants the Minister of Communications the power to order “content providers”, for a renewable period of 45 days, to stop transmitting from the country, as well as to close their offices, confiscate their equipment and block their server. site.

Under the bill, the closure order of a foreign news channel must be subject to judicial review in a district court, which must decide within 72 hours whether to modify or reduce the period of the order.

Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi agreed with Netanyahu and assured that “there will be no freedom of expression for Hamas spokespeople in Israel” and that “Al Jazeera will be closed in the coming days”.

Al Jazeera is financed by the government of Qatar, which hosts the leaders of Hamas' political office in the country.

The broadcaster claims that several of the channel's journalists have been killed in Israeli strikes in the current war, including Hamza Wael Dahdouh and Mustafa Thuria when a missile hit their vehicle in southern Gaza, while famous correspondents such as Wael Dahdouh have lost most of their relatives , including his eldest son and journalist, Hamza.

US views Israel's veto on the channel with concern

The United States expressed concern on Monday about the decision of the Israeli Parliament to approve the law that temporarily prohibits the broadcasting in the country of any foreign media that “harms the security of the State” and that wants to limit reporting on the war in the Gaza Strip made by the Al Jazeera channel.

“An action like this is concerning. We believe in freedom, and the United States supports the critically important work of journalists around the world, and that includes those reporting on the conflict in Gaza,” said the White House spokeswoman, Karine Jean-Pierre, at a press conference.