Palestinian and Israeli representatives met this Sunday in the city of Aqaba, in Jordan, to try to restore calm in the Palestinian territories. after several days of violence that resulted in dozens of deaths.

“A meeting began on Sunday in Aqaba, the first of its kind for years, between Palestinians and Israelis with regional and international participation to discuss the situation in the Palestinian territories,” Jordanian state television reported.

The meeting is aimed at “reinforcing trust” between Israel and the Palestinians and restoring calm in the region, a Jordanian government official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The meeting “is a necessary step (…) to try to reach an agreement between Israel and the Palestinians and put an end to the escalation of violence,” he added.

According to close sources, the meeting was attended by the head of the Palestinian intelligence services, Majed Faraj, the head of the Israeli internal intelligence service (Shin Beth), Ronen Bar, the coordinator of the US National Security Council for the Middle East, Brett McGurk , and Jordanian and Egyptian security officials.

“The decision to attend the Aqaba meeting, despite the pain and massacres suffered by the Palestinian people, comes from a will to end the bloodshed,” Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas’s Fatah party said on Twitter.

Other Palestinian factions, such as the Islamist Hamas, denounced the participation of the Palestinian Authority in the meeting.

“Contempt”

The Israeli army has multiplied for a year its incursions into the northern West Bank, a Palestinian territory occupied by Israel in 1967, a stronghold of Palestinian armed groups.

On Wednesday, Israeli forces killed 11 Palestinians, including a 16-year-old teenager, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, and wounded more than 80 people with bullets in an operation in Nablus (north). This is the deadliest balance since 2005.

Wednesday’s incursion was the latest in a series of bloody Israeli interventions in the West Bank, it comes two months after the inauguration of a new government in Israel, considered the most right-wing in the country’s history and in which supporters of a heavy hand with the Palestinians.

In a statement, the Hamas Islamist group that governs the Gaza Strip, considered “the meeting with the Zionists as a break with the Palestinian national consensus, a contempt for the blood of the martyrs, an open attempt to disguise the crimes of the occupation and a green light to commit other violations against our people, our land and our sacred places”.

Since the beginning of the year, the conflict has claimed the lives of 61 Palestinians (both members of armed groups and civilians, including minors), ten Israelis (one police officer and nine civilians, including three minors) and one Ukrainian citizen, according to an AFP tally made from official Israeli and Palestinian sources.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu traveled to Amman in January for a rare meeting with King Abdullah II, who insisted on “the need to remain calm and cease violence,” the royal palace said.

