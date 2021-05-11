The air strikes on the Gaza Strip continued today, Tuesday, killing 25 people, including 9 children, and more than 100 Palestinians were wounded, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, as Israeli warplanes targeted the Civil Administration building in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, coinciding with shelling from gunboats in the west.

Meanwhile, Palestinian factions continued to fire artillery shells towards the surrounding Israeli towns in the Gaza Strip.

Sources reported that two homes were injured in Ashkelon, while Israeli medical sources confirmed that the number of injured people in Ashkelon had risen to 31, including one in serious condition, according to Israeli medical sources, as Ashkelon Hospital received the wounded.

This comes in light of the efforts made by Cairo in an attempt to reach a ceasefire between the two parties, while Netanyahu chairs a security meeting with the participation of the Minister of Defense, to discuss the military confrontation on the Gaza Strip front.

At the same time, violent clashes took place on the Temple Mount between the Israeli police and Palestinians, leaving more than 500 people injured, in an escalation of violence unprecedented for years.

And the Israeli government announced that it had given the green light to launch a series of continuous raids on Gaza, but it ruled out ground military action.

Army spokesman Jonathan Conrix said in statements to reporters that, as of around midnight, more than 250 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel, and the Iron Dome anti-missile system had intercepted “dozens” of them.

It is noteworthy that East Jerusalem has been witnessing unrest and acts of violence a few weeks ago, sparked by a dispute over the ownership of land in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, on which houses were built in which four Palestinian families live, and a settlement association demands that they evacuate them.