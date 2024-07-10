Hassan Al-Warfali (Gaza – Cairo)

The Israeli army called on all residents of Gaza City to evacuate immediately, coinciding with Doha hosting a Qatari-Egyptian-American-Israeli meeting to discuss ways to reach an agreement that would guarantee a prisoner exchange and a ceasefire in the Strip.

The Israeli army said in leaflets dropped by Israeli aircraft on different areas of Gaza City: “To all those present in Gaza City, the safe corridors enable you to pass quickly and without inspection from Gaza City to the shelters in Deir al-Balah and al-Zawaida.”

He continued: “We inform you that Tariq Bin Ziyad and Omar Al-Mukhtar streets are considered safe passages to cross west to Rashid Street and from there south.”

He added: “Al-Wahda and Khalil Al-Wazir streets are considered safe passages to cross east to Al-Zeitoun neighborhood and the city roundabout, and from there to Salah Al-Din Street to the south.”

The army threatened that Gaza City “will remain a dangerous combat zone.”

Two days ago, the Israeli army warned residents of the western areas of Gaza City to evacuate and head to Deir al-Balah, where a number of families headed to Deir al-Balah, which is already crowded with displaced people.

Yesterday, Israeli forces carried out deadly attacks in different parts of Gaza City, according to medical sources.

Meanwhile, the Qatari capital, Doha, hosted a Qatari-Egyptian-American-Israeli meeting yesterday to discuss ways to reach an agreement that would guarantee a prisoner exchange and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli media reported that the meeting was held with the participation of senior officials from the United States, Egypt, Qatar and Israel, where they discussed the chances of concluding an agreement between Israel and the Palestinian factions to exchange prisoners and cease fire in Gaza.

She said that the meeting was attended by the Director of the American Central Intelligence Agency, William Burns, and the Director of the Israeli Mossad, David Barnea, in addition to officials from Egypt and Qatar.

The Israeli media did not reveal any additional details about the meeting, and no official comment was issued by the participating parties.

Earlier yesterday, the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation said that a delegation headed by the head of Mossad arrived in Doha to hold prisoner exchange and ceasefire talks in the Gaza Strip.

In addition to Barnea, the Israeli delegation includes the head of the General Security Service (Shabak), Ronen Bar, and the head of the prisoners’ file in the Israeli army, Nitzan Alon, according to the same source.

Egypt and Qatar are mediating between Israel and the Palestinians in indirect negotiations to try to reach an agreement to exchange Israeli hostages in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons and a ceasefire.

In addition, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed the US President’s Special Envoy to the Middle East, Brett McGurk, yesterday of his adherence to what he called “red lines” he had set to reach a prisoner exchange agreement and a ceasefire in Gaza.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu met on Wednesday with US President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, Brett McGurk, in his office in Jerusalem,” the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said in a post on the X platform.

He added: “The prime minister confirmed, regarding the negotiations, his commitment to the deal as long as Israel’s red lines are maintained.”

In another context, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan confirmed that the Kingdom called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, noting that the war in Gaza is “a reminder of the high cost of the conflict and the need for a permanent solution that preserves the rights and dignity of all parties.”

He said: “The Kingdom seeks to build bridges of understanding and solidarity that transcend divisions and borders and believe in dialogue,” stressing “the need to avoid the causes that lead to regional instability.”