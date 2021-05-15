This Saturday, a new Israeli air strike hit a building in Gaza where the offices of the US press agency AP and the media outlet Al Jazeera operated. The operation came as Hamas increased its launch of rockets at Israeli soil, some of which hit residential buildings and to which its neighbor responded. Meanwhile, US Undersecretary for Israeli-Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr arrived in Tel Aviv and will meet with representatives from both sides of the conflict.

The new escalation of the conflict between Israel and the Hamas group enters its sixth day and does so without showing signs of an imminent end to the worst escalation in years and amid rising death toll.

An Israeli bombardment destroyed a high-rise building, which houses the offices of the US agency Associated Press, AP, in Gaza and the Al Jazeera television channel, the main international media outlet in the Arab world.

According to information released by AP, the attack occurred about an hour after the Israeli Army ordered people to evacuate the building.

Hours earlier, another Israeli airstrike had hit a home in the small Palestinian enclave, killing ten people, including eight children. The Israeli Army notes that its operations target specific targets of the Islamist movement. However, many civilians are hit by that fire on the other side of the border.

Palestinian firefighters work at the site of an Israeli attack, in the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 15, 2021. © AFP / Said Khatib

The Israeli operations come amid an increase in rocket fire into its territory by Hamas. At least 2,300 have been shot by the jihadist organization since last Monday, when the bombings began. The Israeli Defense Forces have planned more than 600 airstrikes on the Palestinian enclave.

“During the night, we hit a Hamas terror tunnel under a beach hotel that was used to store weapons. Hamas operates in civilian areas and uses innocent civilians as human shields. For Hamas, an Israeli death is worth more than a Palestinian life. ”, Indicated in his defense the Army of Israel.

Many of the rockets launched by Hamas have been destroyed by the so-called iron dome, capable of detecting and detonating them in the air before they hit its territory. In turn, some of the rockets launched by Hamas have been unsuccessful when they hit Gaza, according to the Israeli Army.

Since May 10, at least 140 Palestinians have died, including 40 children. For its part, Israel has confirmed the death of eight people, including two minors and a soldier.

In the early hours of Saturday, thousands of Israelis ran for cover as sirens sounded. A rocket launched from Gaza hit a residential building in the southern city of Beersheba, police said. Some people were injured.

RAW FOOTAGE: This is the scene in a neighborhood in Ramat Gan after a rocket from Gaza struck the area. We will not let this terror go unanswered. pic.twitter.com/UfSSnrZvLt – Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 15, 2021



In Gaza, Akram Farouq, a 36-year-old woman, ran out of her home with her family after a neighbor told her that they had received a call from an Israeli officer warning her that her building would be attacked.

“We have not slept all night because of the explosions, and now I am on the street with my wife and children, who are crying and shaking,” he said.

Unlike the Israelis, Palestinian civilians do not have bunkers in their homes and have nowhere to run. On the streets or in their homes they run the same risk of being hit by fire. Some seek to protect themselves in United Nations (UN) schools.

As the number of dead and wounded rises, Egyptian ambulances entered Gaza to provide relief. “About 10 Egyptian ambulances entered the Gaza Strip to transport those wounded from the brutal Israeli aggression for treatment in Egyptian hospitals,” reported the Palestinian embassy in Egypt.

Meanwhile, Lebanon closed its roads on the border with Israel and opened checkpoints after a group of pro-Palestinian protesters crossed the fence on Friday. The strict security measures seek to “prevent Palestinian processions from reaching the Lebanese border and occupied Palestine,” the Lebanese state news agency (ANN) said.

The spiral of violence is expected to increase in the next few hours as Palestinians commemorate the estimated 700,000 people who fled or were driven from their homes in the 1947-1949 war with Israel.

US special envoy attempts to mediate between the two sides on the ground

The United States will try to mitigate tensions, but the path is complex. Israel has already rejected an Egyptian proposal for a one-year truce that Hamas leaders had accepted, an Egyptian official who spoke on condition of anonymity said Friday.

The US Undersecretary for Israeli-Palestinian Affairs, Hady Amr, arrived in Tel Aviv and during his visit to the Middle East aims to hold a separate dialogue with representatives of the two parties involved in the conflict.

Dep Asst Secretary for Israel & Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr arrived to TLV today to reinforce the need to work toward a sustainable calm, recognizing Israel’s right to self-defense. Israelis and Palestinians deserve equal measures of freedom, security, dignity and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/zyE6Ucp80P – US Embassy Jerusalem (@usembassyjlm) May 14, 2021



Amr is scheduled to meet Israeli leaders in Jerusalem before heading to the West Bank to speak with Palestinian officials. He wants to foster a “sustainable calm,” said Deputy State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter.

Washington has been criticized for failing to act so far to try to stop the violent escalation. The president of the United States, Joe Biden, who since his presidential campaign promised to balance his country’s policy towards the Israeli-Palestinian conflict after the notable partiality of former President Donald Trump to the Administration of Benjamin Netanyahu, has defended in recent days what it points out as Israel’s legitimate right to defense.

The latest outbreak of violence began in Jerusalem amid protests against a new Israeli plan to evict Palestinian families from their homes. The new confrontation has spread throughout the region, with clashes between Jews and Arabs and riots in cities with mixed populations in Israel. There were also widespread Palestinian protests on Friday in the occupied West Bank, where Israeli forces shot and killed 11 people.

With Reuters, AP and EFE