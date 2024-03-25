The Israeli government canceled a visit by Israeli officials to the United States after Washington abstained in a UN Security Council vote approving an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip during Ramadan, the Muslim holy month. , which started on March 10th and ends on April 9th.

According to information from CNN, Israel's National Security Advisor, Tzachi Hanegbi, and Ron Dermer, member of the war cabinet and advisor to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, would travel to Washington on Monday night (25), but the visit was canceled due to voting.

White House National Security Spokesman John Kirby expressed regret over Israel's decision. “We are very disappointed that they will not come to Washington to allow us to have a comprehensive conversation with them about viable alternatives to a ground offensive in Rafah,” Kirby said.

This Monday, after months in which the United States, Russia and China vetoed in the Security Council proposals for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, where Israel is carrying out an offensive in response to attacks by the terrorist group Hamas in October, the collegiate approved by unanimously a proposal from ten non-permanent members (Algeria, Ecuador, Guyana, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, South Korea, Sierra Leone, Slovenia and Switzerland) for a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave during Ramadan.

The Americans, who, as permanent members of the council (as well as France, the United Kingdom, China and Russia), could have vetoed the resolution, this time abstained.

This attitude by the United States and the cancellation of the visit by Israeli authorities come at a time when the two countries, historic geopolitical allies, disagree about a ground offensive in the city of Rafah, which Netanyahu said Israel will do “even alone” and is questioned by Washington, which demands explanations for the evacuation of civilians.

In a statement, Netanyahu's office classified the American stance in the vote as “a clear retreat from the consistent US position in the Security Council since the beginning of the war”, which “gives Hamas hope that international pressure will allow them to achieve a cease -fire without releasing our hostages.”