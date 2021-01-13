Activists report more than 50 soldiers and fighters killed in Syria. These are the worst attacks by Israel since the beginning of the war.

DAMASCUS afp | According to activists, at least 57 Syrian soldiers and fighters were killed by allied militias in the worst Israeli air strikes in Syria in years. At least 14 Syrian soldiers and 43 fighters from pro-Iranian militias were killed, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The attacks on Wednesday night were directed against the arsenal of the troops of the ruler Bashar al-Assad and other military positions in the east of the civil war country.

Accordingly, it was the deadliest Israeli attacks in Syria since the beginning of the war in the country in 2011. In total, the Israeli army flew over a dozen attacks during the night, said the observatory. The attacks were directed against targets in an area stretching from the eastern city of Deir Essor to the deserts of Majadin and Bukamal on the border with Iraq.

According to the observatory, 16 Iraqis and 11 Afghan fighters from the pro-Iranian Fatimid Brigade were among the dead. Initially, the observatory had spoken of 23 dead and 28 injured. According to the observatory in the east of the country, 55 pro-Syrian fighters were killed in the deadliest Israeli air strikes to date in Syria in June 2018.

According to the observatory, militias of the Lebanese Hezbollah and the pro-Iranian Fatimid Brigade, which mainly consists of Afghan fighters, are active in the area of ​​the recent Israeli attacks in the east of the country. A few days ago, the Fatimid Brigade brought a shipment of Iranian-made weapons to Syria via Iraq. According to the observatory, the weapons were stored in the region where the Israeli army now attacked.

Israel wants to curb Iran’s influence

A few hours before the air strikes on Wednesday night, there had already been air strikes on the Syrian-Iraqi border on Tuesday, in which, according to the observatory, at least twelve pro-Iranian fighters had been killed.

The official Syrian news agency Sana also reported on Israeli air strikes at night in the city of Deir Essor and in the Albu Kamal region, but did not provide any details. The attacks therefore occurred at 1:10 a.m. (local time). “The results of the aggression are currently being checked,” it said. The Israeli army made no statement about the air strikes.

The UK-based observatory draws its information from a network of local informants. Your information can often hardly be verified by an independent party.

Since the beginning of the civil war in Syria in 2011, the Israeli military has carried out hundreds of air strikes against Syrian government forces and their allies. Israel wants to prevent Iran from expanding its influence in Syria. The Israeli government and army rarely confirm military operations in the neighboring country. According to the Israeli army in December, there had been around 50 targeted attacks in Syria in 2020.