The Palestinian NGO Rehabilitation Sector Network warned this Saturday in a statement that At least 10,000 people have acquired various disabilities in the Gaza Strip due to incessant Israeli attacks.

In addition, it denounces that the Israeli offensive, which is on its way to being 9 months old, has killed hundreds of people with disabilities and thousands more have been injured.

“People with disabilities are particularly vulnerable to malnutrition and chronic diseases, which significantly increases their risk of mortality,” the note warns.

Palestinian children suffering from malnutrition or chronic diseases such as cancer wait with their families at the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip. Photo:AFP Share

This NGO recalls that the destruction of infrastructure, main roads and rehabilitation centers by Israeli bombings has “severely restricted movement, access to services for people with disabilities and evacuation in a safe manner.”

The situation in the shelters, most of them crowded with Gazans displaced from other parts of the Strip who have lost their homes due to bombings, do not have the capacity or the conditions to accommodate people with disabilities, as reported by this organization. Palestine.

“Displaced people with disabilities face immense hardships in overcrowded and poorly equipped shelters that lack basic services, exacerbating their struggle to access humanitarian aid, sanitation facilities and other essential needs.”

The Gaza Health Ministry, controlled by Hamas, reported this Saturday that since the beginning of the Israeli invasion in the enclave there have already been more than 37,834 dead, most of them women and children, and some 86,858 injured in a Strip devastated by a war that continues unabated.

Israel continues fighting in Gaza City and attacks in the rest of the Strip

The Israeli army said on Saturday that it was continuing to “fight underground and on the surface” in the Shujaiya neighbourhood in the northern city of Gaza, three days after the start of the operation, as well as new air strikes launched in the centre and south of the Palestinian enclave.

“Over the last day in Shujaiya, troops eliminated a large number of terrorists and located a weapons storage facility within a school compound in the area,” he said in a statement.

The Gaza Health Ministry, controlled by Hamas, reported in a statement that in the last 24 hours Israeli fire has left at least 40 Palestinians dead and more than 200 wounded.

These figures now bring the number of Palestinians killed to 37,834 and the number of wounded to 86,858 since the start of the war.

Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that Israeli airstrikes have been intense since early Saturday morning and that artillery hit homes in the Shujaiya neighborhood.

Palestinian medical sources confirmed the death of four civilians, including two children, and dozens of wounded, rushed to the Arab city’s Al Ahli hospital.

Gaza for treatment following an Israeli bombardment of a house in the city centre.

Civil Defense teams rescued four bodies and 6 wounded from another Israeli attack on a residential apartment in the Sadra area, also in the city of

Gaza, and also the bodies of two children found in the centre of the capital.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo:EFE Share

Additionally, several civilians were injured in another airstrike on the Al Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza. Israeli forces also opened fire with machine guns on the tents of displaced people in the Shakoush area and the Tal al Sultan neighborhood in Rafah, at the southern end of the Strip, according to Wafa.

The Al Mawasi area, baptized as a humanitarian zone by Israel, was again targeted by Israeli artillery, which attacked makeshift shelters and agricultural greenhouses, leaving multiple victims, according to Palestinian medical sources.

Israeli forces said in a statement that their attacks on the border town with Egypt were based on intelligence information and that in the last day they had killed “numerous” fighters and dismantled a large amount of infrastructure, including tunnels.

In almost nine months of war, the Israeli offensive has left a strip of

Gaza is devastated with schools, hospitals, universities and residential buildings reduced to rubble. UNRWA denounced on Friday that Gazans are living in “unbearable conditions”.

EFE