The Israeli negotiating delegation returned on Wednesday to the Qatari capital, Doha, to start a new round of negotiations aimed at “bridging the gaps” on outstanding issues to reach a truce in the Gaza Stripthey said to Efe Egyptian security sources.

The sources, who asked to remain anonymous, said the Israeli delegation “will meet in Doha with representatives of the United States, Egypt and Qatar, who are continuing their mediation efforts between Israel and Hamas.”

“The aim is to reduce the gaps on the outstanding issues for an exchange agreement” Israeli hostages held by Hamas by Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jailsthey explained.

They also stressed that the Israeli negotiating team “arrived in Doha with its full complement of personnel, including the heads of the Mossad and Shin Bet intelligence services, as well as the representative of the Israeli army,” in a veiled allusion to the fact that it is not a technical working team.

Previous setbacks and new expectations in Doha

This will be the first round of negotiations after the one concluded last Sunday in Cairo, in which “the Israeli withdrawal from the Philadelphia corridor” between Gaza and Egypt was discussed in detail, they added.

Israel insists that an Arab or international force must manage these strategic points, a proposal completely rejected by Egypt and Hamas.

Egyptian security sources had explained to Efe that the Latest round in Cairo failed due to Israel’s refusal to withdraw from that corridor -where the Rafah land crossing is located- and the Netzarim Axis, which divides the Gaza Strip in half.

They added that Israel insisted that if it withdraws its troops from these two corridors, An Arab or international force should be in charge of managing these strategic points.something that both Egypt and Hamas completely reject.

Egyptian sources stressed that the Israeli delegation’s arrival in Doha today comes after it “finished its consultations in Israel following the Cairo talks,” although they did not offer details about the new round or whether any progress is expected.

Other Egyptian sources had stressed that Egypt had communicated to Israel that it would only accept as a solution To achieve a truce in Gaza, Israel’s complete withdrawal from Philadelphiaalthough I would accept that it be done in two phases depending on the completion of the exchange of hostages and prisoners between Israel and Hamas.

Since the beginning of the conflict in October 2023, Cairo has insisted that Israel cannot maintain a military presence on its border with Gaza.since that would only generate instability within its borders and could even mean a breach of the Camp David agreements (1978) that brought peace between both countries.