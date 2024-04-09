“Israeli murderers”, man rails against two Orthodox Jews: shocking video

“Israeli murderers”, man rails against two Orthodox Jews: the complaint by Fiano (former PD deputy) on Facebook

“Thus in Milan, a boy who meets observant Jews, near the rest home, there calls out “killer murderers”, meets Jews and can't wait to vent all his hatred, all his ignorance of history, all his repressed anger. The conflict in Middle East arrives here, on the streets of Milan, being Jewish and dressing as you believe and as your tradition dictates becomes a problem, a danger, you have to be defended by the army. It will be tough, it will be increasingly tough, but we must not give up an inch, the vast majority of Italians are not like that, they are against these expressions and these behaviors. But it's still hard to swallow. There a few meters from the room where my father, a Shoah survivor, died”, writes former PD deputy Emanuele Fiano on Facebook.