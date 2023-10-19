Israeli MP suspended for anti-war stance

Left-wing Israeli lawmaker Ofer Cassif has been suspended for statements deemed anti-Israel by the parliament’s ethics panel. Al Jazeera reported this on Thursday.

Cassif, in an interview, accused the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of carrying out a plan in Gaza similar to the Nazis’ plan to kill all Jews in Europe.

Two days after the Hamas attack, he also told foreign media that “Israel wanted this violence.” He added that all people who are in favor of peace “must join forces and say to Israel: you are going to end the occupation now.”

According to the suspended MP, the decision is “a new nail in the coffin of freedom of political expression.”

“In each of my interviews, I emphasized my complete condemnation and deep disgust for the criminal massacres committed by Hamas. The political statements against the occupation and the war are not statements against Israel, as peace and justice also serve Israel and its inhabitants.” said Cassif on Xformerly Twitter.

According to the JerusalemPost Cassif has been suspended for 45 days.