It is noteworthy that the formation of an emergency “war” government was announced in Israel, in order to lead the state of war announced by the Israeli government against the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip.

Israel continues its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, since the Palestinian movement's sudden and unprecedented attack on October 7 on the Gaza Strip.

The government meeting, on Thursday evening, witnessed a stormy discussion due to an investigation that the Israeli army decided to conduct into the Hamas attack, which occurred last October.

Chief of Staff Herzi Halevy began appointing a team to investigate the events that led to the surprise Hamas attack on October 7, which Israel says killed about 1,200 people.

Media reports said that Thursday evening's meeting witnessed “screaming, chaos, and attacks on the army and the chief of staff,” while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was forced to end the meeting.

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation “Kan” quoted Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich as saying: “In fact, in the last five minutes of the meeting, there was a stormy discussion about this issue, but the loudest voices were among the ministers and not against the chief of staff.”

One of the ministers also revealed to Kan, “The debate that erupted was insulting. They attacked the army. Some senior members of the defense establishment remained in the middle.”