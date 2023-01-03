The Israeli Minister of Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, one of the far-right leaders of the newly inaugurated government, visited this Tuesday, January 3, the Esplanade of the Mosques, in East Jerusalem, a holy place and the subject of tensions. The Palestinian Authority in the West Bank and the Hamas group, which controls the Gaza Strip, called the move an attempt to “Judaize” the holy site and warned of “serious consequences.”

An ultrasensitive visit that arouses long-standing friction.

The Palestinians accuse the Israeli government of crossing “a red line”, after this Tuesday, January 3, the new Minister of National Security, the far-right Itamar Ben Gvir, went to the Esplanade of the Mosques, a place that both Jews and Muslims consider own.

“The Temple Mount is open to all,” Ben-Gvir posted on his Twitter account, using the Jewish name of the site, whose periphery he toured surrounded by strong security.

The rectangular site of approximately 15 hectares, which houses the iconic Dome of the Rock and at the other end the famous Al-Aqsa Mosque, is considered the third holy place in Islam, after the Great Mosque of Mecca, and the Mosque of the Prophet of Medina, in Saudi Arabia, and the holiest of Judaism. A powder keg of violence that for years has been the center of confrontations between the Palestinians and the Israeli security forces.

Very impressive presence by Israel Minister of National Security @itamarbengvir on the Temple Mount, the most sacred place to the Jewish people. The government of Israel will protect religious freedoms for Muslims and Christians, but also for Jews on the Temple Mount. pic.twitter.com/hMQJbVRBuV — 🇮🇱 David Ha’ivri 🤠 دافيد هعفري (@haivri) January 3, 2023



Although the Israeli minister did not enter the mosque or the dome, for the Palestinians it was a provocation, an attempt to judaize places that are a symbol of Palestinian nationalism and affect part of their commitment to the condition of an eventual state with Jerusalem as its capital. .

A goal that seems increasingly distant, especially with the recent inauguration of the most right-wing government in Israeli history, with a coalition made up of a hardline ultranationalist religious party dominated by settlers from the West Bank, two ultra-Orthodox parties and Likud, the party nationalist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“An unprecedented provocation”

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said the visit was “an unprecedented provocation” and a “dangerous escalation of the conflict.” “I strongly condemn the assault on the Al-Aqsa Mosque” by the Israeli minister, he said.

A spokesman for the Hamas group, which controls the Gaza Strip, said that “the continuation of this behavior will bring all parties closer to a major confrontation.”

Statement to which Ben-Gvir responded through a message on his social networks. “If Hamas thinks that it can dissuade me with threats, it should understand that times have changed (…) There is a government in Jerusalem!” He stated.

But the Israeli official’s move has generated rejection not only from the Palestinians, but also from Israel’s Arab neighbors, Egypt and Jordan, as well as the US ambassador.

“Jordan condemns in the strongest terms the assault on the Aqsa Mosque and the violation of its sanctity,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of that country, adding that it violated international law and “the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem.” .

A sacred site and different interpretations that deepen the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

According to the “status quo” that prevails, the Esplanade of the Mosques is reserved for the worship of Muslims. Jews can visit the site, but not pray there.

That ban is supported by most rabbis, but in recent years there has been a growing movement of Jews supporting worship at the disputed site.

Some historians claim that according to archaeological findings at the site there were first temples of the Israelis. However, experts also point out that both the Dome of the Rock and the Al-Aqsa Mosque were built under the Umayyad dynasty and according to Muslim tradition, the Prophet Muhammad ascended to heaven from the exact spot where the Dome of the Rock is located. mosque.

File- Clashes between Israeli and Palestinian forces at the Mosque Esplanade in East Jerusalem on May 21, 2021. © Ahmad Gharabli/ AFP

Now with the arrival of a new Israeli government, dominated by ultra-Orthodox and nationalists, Ben-Gvir ratifies the request he has made for a long time: to achieve greater Jewish access to the Esplanade.

For the moment, and as stressed by Netanyahu on Tuesday after the controversial displacement of his minister, his government has promised to preserve the “status quo” around the holy places.

With Reuters, AP and local media