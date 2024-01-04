City of Rafah, in the south of the Gaza Strip, on the border with Egypt | Photo: EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said this Thursday (4) that the Palestinians will administer the Gaza Strip and that there will be no Israeli civilian presence in the enclave after the war against the terrorist group Hamas.

“The residents of Gaza are Palestinians, therefore, Palestinian bodies will be in charge, on the condition that there are no hostile actions or threats against the State of Israel,” said Gallant, in a statement released by his office.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has advocated for the Jewish State to at least temporarily take over the security of Gaza after the conflict and has expressed resistance to the idea of ​​the Palestinian Authority administering the region.

However, Tzachi Hanegbi, head of Israel's National Security Council, wrote in an article published in December on the Arabic-language news website Elaph that the Palestinian Authority could fulfill this role if it undergoes changes.

“Israel is aware of the desire of the international community and countries in the region to join the Palestinian Authority the day after the defeat of Hamas, and we have made clear that the matter will require fundamental reform of the Palestinian Authority,” Hanegbi said.