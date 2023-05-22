AFPi

05/21/2023 – 21:55

The Israeli Minister of Interior Security, the ultra-right Ben Gvir, visited, this Sunday (21), the Esplanade of the Mosques, in Jerusalem, in the eastern part of the Holy City, annexed by Israel, a gesture considered a “provocation” by Palestinians, the Jordan and the United States.

The visit to what Jews call the Temple Mount took place after “Jerusalem Day”, which commemorates the “reunification” of the city after the conquest, in 1967, of the eastern part, with a Palestinian majority, by Israel.

Ben Gvir was escorted by police and his visit went smoothly, the Jerusalem police spokesman said.

“The threats from Hamas will not dissuade us, I went to the Temple Mount,” wrote the minister in his Telegram account. To the text, he added a photo of his visit to the site, considered holy by both Muslims and Jews.

Hours after the visit, the Israeli government held, exceptionally, its weekly meeting in the tunnels under the Wailing Wall, which are located in the basement of the Esplanade, a very sensitive place for Palestinians.

Palestinians fear that the use of these tunnels as a museum could damage the foundations of the Al Aqsa mosque.

“Once again, my friends and I were forced to repel international pressure from those who wanted to divide Jerusalem again,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he opened the meeting.

According to him, some Israeli leaders “were prepared to give in to these pressures”, but “we acted differently”, he said, according to a statement from his office, in which the expansion of Israeli colonies in East Jerusalem, illegal, according to the international right.

Due to the historic status quo concluded around the esplanade after the conquest of East Jerusalem by Israel in 1967, non-Muslims can go there at certain times, but cannot pray, a rule that is less and less obeyed by some nationalist Jews. .

The esplanade is managed by the Waqf, a Jordanian authority, but its access is controlled by Israeli security forces.

The Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip, warned that Israel is “responsible for the barbaric incursions of its ministers” and stressed that Ben Gvir’s gesture “confirms the proportion of the danger that surrounds (the mosque of) Al Aqsa with this fascist zionist government”.

– “Dangerous and unacceptable” –

The Waqf called Ben Gvir’s visit a “blatant attack and desecration of the holy mosque of Al Aqsa”.

And “no less dangerous is the call of the occupying government [israelense] to celebrate their meeting this week in the Western Wall area,” the Waqf said in a statement.

Previously, the Jordanian chancellery had treated the minister’s gesture as a “provocation”, saying that it represented a “dangerous and unacceptable escalation”.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mahmud Abbas’s office has warned that “damaging the Al Aqsa mosque is playing with fire”.

This “will push the region towards a religious war with unimaginable consequences, which will affect the entire world,” Abbas spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said in a statement carried by Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The US government, for its part, declared itself “concerned with the provocative visit” of the minister, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

“This sacred space must not be used for political purposes and we call on all parties to respect its sanctity,” he added.

Palestinians and Arab countries have long criticized visits to the site by Jewish nationalists.

The timing of Sunday’s visit is also of some importance, as it came days after Jewish nationalists marched through the streets of the Old City to commemorate the takeover of East Jerusalem by Israeli forces during the Six-Day War in 1967.

Palestinians were forced to close their businesses and were turned away from the streets where the march had to pass to make way for the Israelis.

The event, celebrated on Thursday, was marred by violent incidents against Palestinians and journalists, and the United States condemned the chanting of “hatred chants such as ‘death to the Arabs'”.

It also came after the truce reached on May 13 between Israel and Islamic Jihad activists in the Gaza Strip, with the mediation of Egypt, which ended five days of clashes on the border. Thirty-four Palestinians and one Israeli have died in the clashes.

