Israeli minister bans Palestinian flags from public space

Itamar Ben-Gvir (center), Israel’s new Minister of Public Security, walks through the streets of Jerusalem in October surrounded by security guards and supporters. | Photo: EFE/ Joan Mas

Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel’s newly appointed Minister of National Security, has instructed the country’s police chief Kobi Shabtai to remove Palestinian flags from public spaces.

The minister would be irritated after celebrations for the release of Palestinian prisoner Karim Younis, who spent 40 years in prison for the kidnapping and death of an Israeli soldier in 1980. The Palestinian flag figured prominently in the celebrations.

Itamar also instructed Kobi to open an internal inquiry to find out why his earlier order to stop Karim’s liberation celebrations was only partially obeyed by the police. The purpose of the investigation would be “to ensure that such events do not happen again in the future”.

The chief of police has the power to ban flags and symbols from public space if they “have the potential to instigate a disturbance of the peace” or “violate public order”, reports the Israeli newspaper. haaretz. Police typically ban the Palestinian flag at protests in Jerusalem, but allow it to be displayed in Tel Aviv.

Itamar’s decision indicates a hardening of the new Benjamin Netanyahu government. In 2021, former minister of public security Omer Bar-Lev instructed the same police chief not to confiscate the flag, apart from exceptional cases of threat to public peace, against the habit of the Jerusalem District Police. In November, the country’s High Court of Justice rejected a request by the Israel Civil Rights Association to ban the practice of confiscating the flag in Jerusalem. At the same time, the Israeli prosecution avoids prosecuting Palestinians for flying its flag.