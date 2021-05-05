In Israel, a 16-year-old Palestinian was shot dead on the west bank of the Jordan River. On Wednesday, May 5, reports The Palestinian Information Center citing a post from the Red Crescent.

On the same day, May 5, The Times of Israel citing data from the Israeli police and the Red Crescent, reported that during the protests in East Jerusalem, 10 Palestinians were injured and two were arrested. It is clarified that three out of 10 victims were hospitalized.

On Tuesday, May 4, it became known that 10 Palestinians were wounded as a result of clashes with Israeli soldiers in the Sheikh Jarrah region of east Jerusalem.

According to information provided by MAAN, the reason for the clashes in the Sheikh Jarrah area between the military and the Palestinians was the prevention of the strike in front of the houses by the military, from where the court ordered to evict 28 families and give these houses to settlers.