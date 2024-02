Israeli tanks patrol the southern part of the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip | Photo: Atef Safadi/EFE/EPA

A joint operation by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) resulted in the deaths of three terrorists in the West Bank this Wednesday (7).

According to information published by the newspaper The Times Of Israel, Israeli military carried out the operation surrounding a building in the Nur Shams refugee camp, which is located near the city of Tulkarem. There, they found a regional terrorist leader identified as Moatasem Ali hiding.

Ali was accused of being the senior member of an unidentified terrorist group operating in Nur Shams carrying out attacks against Israeli troops. A statement released by Israeli authorities states that he died after an exchange of fire at the location.

In addition to Ali, two other local terrorists who tried to escape from the building where the operation was taking place were also killed, according to Israeli authorities.

The IDF reported that no soldiers or police officers were injured in the operation, which also included the collaboration of Shin Bet, Israel's internal intelligence service.

Attacks against Hezbollah

The operation took place on the same day that Israeli fighter planes carried out new attacks on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. According to a statement from the Israeli Army, observation posts, a building and other infrastructure belonging to the Shiite group in the city of Khiam were hit.

The Israeli Army pointed out that Hezbollah makes extensive use of the city of Khiam to carry out its extremist activities. The Israeli statement mentions that several rockets have already been fired from this city by the terrorist group against northern Israel during the ongoing war in the Middle East.