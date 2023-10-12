Israeli Channel 14 reported in a report that the Israeli army is prepared to remain in the Gaza Strip for months.

She added that the goal of the Israeli army’s ground operation is to “demilitarize the Gaza Strip.”

The Israeli army announced, on Thursday, that “no decision has yet been made regarding any ground attack in Gaza,” but a spokesman confirmed that the Israeli army is “preparing for this possibility.”

The spokesman said that the Israeli army “secures the Gaza fence, and anyone who approaches it will be shot.”

He explained that the nightly strikes on Gaza focused on the “Elite Force” of the Hamas movement, adding that “the Elite Force was the one that led the incursion on Saturday, and every one of its members will be struck.”

On the other hand, the spokesman refused to reveal the number of rockets that were launched from Gaza and were intercepted, stressing: “We will not share this information with the enemy.”

The Israeli army also revealed that Palestinian militants are still trying to infiltrate Israel by sea.