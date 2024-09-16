According to the Israeli newspaper Maariv, coalition leaders gave Netanyahu the green light to include Sa’ar in the government.

Channel 14 Israel reported, quoting political sources, that all obstacles to Sa’ar joining the government have been resolved, and the delay in signing his joining is due to security reasons.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority also said that the announcement of expanding the government and dismissing Galant will be issued in the coming hours, and Sa’ar will take over the Ministry of Defense portfolio.

This would not be the first time Netanyahu has tried to dismiss Galant. The dispute between the two has been over a number of government policies and has recently escalated to include the management of the war in the Gaza Strip, the terms of a possible hostage release, and a ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

Centrist lawmakers have criticized Netanyahu for being preoccupied with political struggles rather than focusing on the main task.

“Instead of the prime minister being busy with the victory over Hamas, the return of the hostages, the war against Hezbollah and allowing the residents evacuated from the north to return to their homes, he is busy with petty political matters and changing the defense minister,” centrist MK Benny Gantz wrote on social media.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who heads a nationalist party in Netanyahu’s coalition, has been demanding for months that Galant be replaced, saying in reference to a possible escalation with Hezbollah: “We must resolve the situation in the north and Galant is not the right man to lead this.”

It is noteworthy that in March 2023, Netanyahu dismissed Galant after he urged the government to reject highly controversial amendments related to the judicial system.

That period witnessed widespread public protests and Netanyahu’s retraction of his decision.