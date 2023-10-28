The Hebrew Walla website reported, “After Defense Minister Yoav Galant said that he would meet with the families of detainees in Gaza tomorrow (Sunday), the detainees’ families announced that they refused to let the meeting be delayed until this evening (Saturday).”

The detainees’ families threatened to gather in front of the Ministry of Defense headquarters in Tel Aviv, “waiting for Netanyahu and Gallant to come with clear answers about how to return the prisoners to their homes safely.”

Israeli Channel 12 also said on Saturday that the families of Israelis detained by Hamas are threatening escalation if they do not meet with the mini-ministerial council.

A pressure group representing the families of Israeli detainees held by Hamas expressed the families’ concern for the detainees, which had worsened since the army intensified its ground attacks inside the Palestinian territories.

The Forum for Families of Detainees and Missing Persons said in a statement, “This night was the most difficult ever… against the backdrop of the major operation by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip.”

He added that the detainees are exposed to the same heavy shelling as the Palestinian population and that their families are suffering from “anxiety and disappointment” because the long-awaited Israeli ground invasion will expose them to further danger.

It is noteworthy that Hamas detained more than 220 Israelis, including soldiers and people of other nationalities, and transferred them to Gaza during its major attack on October 7th.

Hamas has so far released 4 of them, and said on Thursday that the Israeli bombing had killed 50 others.