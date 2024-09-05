According to the Israeli Army Radio, the total number of rockets fired towards Israel during the same period was 6,611 rockets, with the lowest number of rockets in January, when 334 rockets were fired, compared to more than 1,300 rockets in August.

The Israeli Army Radio said that “1,307 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards Israel during the month of August, at a rate of 40 rockets per day,” the highest rate of rocket fire since the beginning of the war.

According to statistics on rocket launches from Lebanon towards Israel since the beginning of the year, the distribution is as follows: